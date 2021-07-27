National artist displays art works in Andorra

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

UNESCO has invited Honored Artist Asmar Narimanbayova to take part in the International Symposium Perspectives on Art for Cultural Diplomacy.

During the symposium, Asmar Narimanbayova created art works dedicated to Baku and Ordino (northern district in Andorra). Her colorful paintings aroused great interest among art lovers.

The international symposium was attended by 24 artists from Azerbaijan, Israel, Estonia, Spain, France, Belarus and other countries.

As part of the international event, discussions were held on the role of art in cultural diplomacy.

Asmar Narimanbayova lives and works in two cities - Paris and her native Baku.

The artist grew up in the atmosphere of love to art, music and literature. Her father Togrul Narimanbayov was the world-famous Azerbaijani artist and her mother Elmira Huseynova was a sculptor.

Narimanbayova is distinguished by her bold and unique art works.

The artist thrills art connoisseurs with her vibrant paintings in different styles, including impressionism, post-impressionism, cubism and others.

Narimanbayova's works are displayed at prestigious exhibitions, international festivals and symposiums all over the world.