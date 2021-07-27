National film to be premiered in Sarajevo





By Laman Ismayilova

Azer Guliyev's short feature film "Heartbreath" will be premired at the 27th Sarajevo Film Festival on August 13-20. The film will be screened as part of the short films competition.

"Heartbreath" tells about an ordinary new year, ordinary days, and an ordinary friendly request. Against the backdrop of a crisis in human nature, the heroine's mix of feelings and pain as she comes face-to-face with a commitment takes her into a new circle of existence in her environment.

The film's stage director is Azer Guliyev, scriptwriters - Azer Guliyev and Nijat Mukhtarov, director of photography - Ogtay Namazov, sound engineer - Teymur Karimov, directors - Ilkin Hamidli and Huseyn Hasanov, production designer - Rufat Balakishiyev, executive producers - Fulfazulah and Mekhman Iskander.

The film was shot with the support of the Debutfilms studio, OksimediaProduction, Butafilm and CineX. The film cast includes Shahla Aligizi, Azer Aydemir, Nijat Kazimov, Yusif Allahverdiyev.

The Sarajevo Film Festival is the premier and largest film festival in Southeast Europe, and is one of the largest film festivals in Europe.