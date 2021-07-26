Gabala Music Festival comes back

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The 12th Gabala International Music Festival is coming back with spectacular concerts. The festival will see some of the most talented musicians from July 31 to August 4.

The large-scale event is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Baku Music Academy.

The 12th Gabala International Music Festival will close with a grand concert program called "Viva Opera" on August 4.

Gabala International Music Festival is an annual open-air festival of classical music held every summer since 2009 in Gabala.

Talented musicians from all over the world, world-known symphonic and philharmonic orchestras take part in the festival.

The festival initially positioned itself as a classical music festival. However, the festival's repertoire has eventually expanded. Now you can hear music of different genres, including jazz and mugham.

In 2018, Gabala Music Festival gathered incredibly talented musicians from Azerbaijan, Israel, Turkey, Ukraine, Switzerland and other countries.

During the festival, music lovers got the chance to enjoy spectacular concerts of the Baku Music Academy, Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, the State Chamber Orchestra, Cello Extravaganza ensemble, Oksana Yablonskaya and Friends ensemble, as well as national mugham singers accompanied by ensembles Naz Nazi, Clarte Clarinet quartet and Turkish Miraculum trio.

At the closing ceremony, the audience was presented with a grand concert program called "Viva Opera", accompanied by Virtuosos of the Kiev Symphonic Orchestra.