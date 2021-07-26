Victor Kerber shows panoramic view of Baku

By Azernews

A photo exhibition "Photo chronicle of Azerbaijani Navy: Aerial Perspective" has opened at the 20th-21st Century Azerbaijani Painting Museum.

The project is co-organized by Russian House in Baku (RICC) and YARAT Contemporary Art Space to mark the Navy Day.

All exhibits were presented by the Baku Street Photography Festival and the Azerbaijan Photographers Association.

The exhibition includes footage taken by photographer Victor Korvin-Kerber. This entire historical chain, captured in photographs by Victor Korvin-Kerber, raises the viewer above ground level and shows the familiar city and sea from a completely different perspective.

Speaking at the event, the head of the Rossotrudnichestvo office in Baku Irek Zinnurov expressed gratitude to the Baku Street Photography Festival and the YARAT Contemporary Art Space for hosting the exhibition on the eve of the Russian Navy Day in Baku. He noted that the exposition displays 20 photographs taken at the beginning of the last century in Baku from a bird's eye view.

"The author of the works is photographer Victor Korvin-Kerber, he is a descendant of admirals of the Russian fleet. He is a man who was born in Tallinn, spent his youth in Kronstadt and studied at the Baku Naval Aviation Officer School," he said.

The head of the YARAT cultural programs department Ulviya Akhundova expressed her hope that strong cooperation with the Rossotrudnichestvo office will continue in the future.

"It seems to me that holding an exhibition of Viktor Kerber's photographs in Baku is symbolic. Several cities played a significant role in his life, but in Baku he found his two main passions - aviation and photography," said Akhundova.

The coordinator of Rossotrudnichestvo's cultural programs in Baku Vafa Mammadova and the curator of the exhibition - coordinator for public programs YARAT, coordinator for cultural projects of the Russian House in Baku Aidan Develimagomed spoke about the life and fate of Viktor Korvin-Kerber.

" In Baku, he managed to combine his two his passions-photographs saturated with his love for naval aviation. Now we have a great a chance to learn more about these unique photo works," she said, adding that, unfortunately, after 1918 year, Victor Korvin-Kerber no longer had the opportunity to visit Baku.

Victor Lvovich Korvin-Kerber (b. 1894, Estonia) - was born in Revel (Tallinn) into a family of the naval elite.

Victor Kerber spent his childhood in Kronstadt. This was followed by a school period in St. Petersburg, where in 1912 he graduated from Karl May's German gymnasium. As a high school student, Victor was fond of aviation and participated in the activities of the first school aviation circle in Russia, Nikolai Farusek. Photography was another passion of this technically gifted young man. It was in Baku that Viktor Kerber got a unique opportunity to combine his two favorite activities.

A member of German nobility by birth, a descendant of admirals of the Russian Imperial Navy, an officer of the Tsarist army, a White Guard, a Soviet engineer, repressed, and then a rehabilitated aircraft designer, an officer of the Red Army, an organizer of production, Kerber was an extraordinary personality, whose life was full of ups and downs and the most unexpected twists. One thing remained unchanged: love and dedication to naval aviation. This choice of life path was made by him at the Baku School for Naval Aviation officers.

And although after 1918 Viktor Lvovich never had a chance to visit Baku, it was here that he filmed and brought together a unique collection of aerial photographs, the significance of which today can hardly be overestimated.

The exhibition will last until July 27.

Venue: Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the 20th-21st centuries, 2nd floor

P. Bailovo, National Flag Square

Exhibition working hours: Tuesday - Sunday from 12:00 to 21:00

Free admission

