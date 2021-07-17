Harmony of Water and Colors. Vibrant art works that stir deep emotions

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

More than 50 artists have displayed their vibrant art works as part of the exhibition "Harmony of Water and Colors 2021".

Over 100 artists applied to participate in the project co-organized by Khatai Arts Center, Azerbaijan representation of the International Watercolor Society (IWS Azerbaijan) with the support of the Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan Artists' Union and the State Art Gallery.

In their remarks, director of the State Art Gallery Galib Gasimov, Secretary of the Azerbaijan

Artists' Union Aghaali Ibrahimov, art critic, Honored Art WorkerAzerbaijan Ziyadkhan Aliyev, Chairman of IWS Azerbaijan Hasai Mirzoyev, director of the Khatai Arts Center Zahid Avazov stressed the importance of watercolor art in the developing creative abilities among youth.

Watercolor is a type of fine art that combines the properties of painting and graphics. This technique originated in ancient China with the invention of paper. Classical European watercolors appeared in the 15th-16th centuries, and flourished in England at the turn of the 18th-19th centuries.

Today it is a very popular and relevant drawing technique; many eminent painters are passionate about it.

There are many well-known techniques for working with watercolors, and new effects and techniques are constantly emerging.

Colorful works of young talentrs aroused great interest among viewers.

Founded in 2012, the International Watercolor Society has successfully integrated more than 100 branches worldwide.

Through its activities centered on watercolor promotion, the society aims to promote brotherhood and peace. It also focuses on helping IWS branches develop affordable strategies for promoting art and watercolor in their own countries.

In April, International Watercolor Society (IWS) announced the winners of an art contest dedicated to Azerbaijan.

The project was co-organized by the State Art Gallery, IWS Azerbaijan and the Khatai Arts Centre with the support of the Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijani Artists' Union.

The project is aimed at increasing the interest in graphic works and watercolor paintings.

Graphic and watercolor painters were invited to show their patriotic artworks inspired by the bravery of the National Army. The artworks of young artists left no one indifferent.

The winners in the watercolor competition included Hafiz Karimov, Fatma Kilich and Feyzi Mammadov. Meanwhile, Elmir Mammadov, Gunel Guliyeva and Abulfaz Farajoglu showed their best in graphic art.

All the winners were awarded cash prizes. The special awards went to Khanlar Asadullayev, Gulshan Bakhshaliyeva, Naiba Valiyeva, Zeynab Yagubova and Leyla Vazehi. The winning works are kept in the fund of the Khatai Arts Centre.



