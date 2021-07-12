Culture Ministry, TIKA to boost partnership

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Minister Anar Karimov has received a delegation led by Chairman of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) Serkan Kaya to boost bilateral ties.

The meeting was attended by the head of the State Service for the Protection, Development, and Restoration of Cultural Heritage, T?KA's Baku Program Coordinator Teoman Tiryaki, the protocol director Samet Kapiziz, TIKA Baku Program Coordination Office Assistant Abbas Humbatov and many others.

Welcoming the guests, the Minister stressed the importance of cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey. He praised the expansion of cultural ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on cooperation in the field of protection of cultural heritage, restoration and protection of historical and cultural monuments.

Thanking for the meeting, Serkan Kayalar expressed confidence that TIKA's joint projects with Azerbaijan on the restoration of cultural heritage and historical monuments, as well as work in the field of international cooperation will further continue.

During the meeting, TIKA representatives touched upon training programs aimed at the restoration of cultural heritage in Azerbaijan.

The sides also discussed the further development of cultural relations between the two countries. They agreed on the exchange of experiences in the field of cultural heritage.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (T?KA) is a government department of the Prime Ministry of Turkey.

T?KA is responsible for organization of the bulk of Turkey's official development assistance to developing countries, with a particular focus on Turkic countries and communities.

TIKA's objectives include assistance in the development of Turkic countries and communities, economic, commercial, technical, social, cultural and educational cooperation among Turkic countries and much more.