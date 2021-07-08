Azerbaijan, Georgia mull cultural ties

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry Anar Karimov has met with the Georgian Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs Tea Tsulukiani to enhance cultural ties between the two countries.

In his speech, Anar Karimov stressed that the strategic partnership between the two countries creates great opportunities for strengthening the mutual cultural partnership.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of ties with Georgia in all areas, including cultural and humanitarian.

Anar Karimov expressed his hope that the issues discussed during such visits will not only solve a number of problems, but also expand bilateral ties.

The Minister Tea Tsulukiani said that such visits serve the development of friendly ties between the two countries in all areas.

The Minister noted that Georgia is interested in developing relations with Azerbaijan in all areas.

During his visit to Georgia, Anar Karimov also met with Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani.

The meeting was focused on the development and further strengthening of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia, the contribution of cultural ties to peace and security.

Anar Karimov noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the cultural ties with neighboring Georgia. He stressed the importance of cooperation in cultural and humanitarian spheres within international organizations.

The Minister said that Georgia and Azerbaijan are successfully cooperating in the region. The expansion of this cooperation is of great importance for Georgia.

Furthermore, the delegation led by the Culture Minister Anar visited the monument to the great national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The Culture Minister Anar Karimov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev, the Georgian First Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports Kakha Sikharulidze and other officials laid wreaths and flowers and paid tribute to the memory of the national leader.

Next, the delegation visited Jalil Mammadguluzadeh House-Museum in Tbilisi.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani Council of Elders of Georgia Isak Novruzov informed the Minister that the museum has been operating since 1998. Nearly 10 families live in the two-storey building where the museum is located.

The Culture Minister Anar Karimov touched upon the museum's restoration and the renewal of exhibits.

Anar Karimov then visited Nariman Narimanov House-Museum, the Mirza Fatali Akhundov Museum and the Pantheon of prominent Azerbaijanis in the Botanical Garden.

He was also informed about the history of the Georgian State Museum and the exhibits kept here.

It was noted that a large number of exhibits are kept in the museum, which first functioned as the "Caucasus Museum" in 1853.

Construction of the modern museum complex, which began in 1905, was stopped for a long time.

There are 14 museums and complexes under the Georgian National Museum, which was completed in 1926.

Today, the Georgian State Museum displays exhibits reflecting Azerbaijani culture, art and ancient history.

The Minister Anar Karimov got acquainted with the museum and stressed the importance of expanding partnership between the state and national museums of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Next, the Culture Minister Anar Karimov visited the Tbilisi State Professional Azerbaijan Drama Theater. He met with theater workers and got acquainted with theater's activities.

The theater's artistic director noted that the team has staged about three or four plays a year and participated in international theater festivals.

The guests were shown a part from the play based on Aziz Nesin's " Come on and Kill Me My Dear".

The delegation then visited the area where a new building for the Azerbaijani theater will be built on Gorgosali Street, near the building of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia.

The Minister got acquainted with the project of a new building constructed with the support of SOCAR Energy Georgia.

During the construction work, the old bath house located in the area will be restored in accordance with its historical appearance and exhibition halls will be created in the area.

Later, the Minister Anar Karimov and the Ambassador Faig Guliyev visited the bust of the great composer and singer, People's Artist Bulbul and laid flowers.

Karimov was accompanied by the Georgian First Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports Kakha Sikharulidze, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev and Director General of SOCAR Energy Georgia Mahir Mammadov.

Furthermore, Anar Karimov met with the Georgian Parliament Speaker Kakha Kuchava.

The meeting was focused on inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries, cooperation in culture, tourism and humanitarian spheres.

Kakha Kuchava praised the visit of the Azerbaijani Culture Minister to Georgia, in particular. He said that such visits serve to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The Minister Anar Karimov noted that he attached great importance to the development of cultural spheres between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The sides stressed the importance of strengthening cultural ties between the two countries and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was also attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev and other officials.