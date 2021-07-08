Nizami Ganjavi's characters to come alive

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijanfilm Studio will produce TV series inspired by Nizami Ganjavi's poem Khosrov and Shirin.

The shootings are taking place in the Baku settlements of Mardakan, Shuvelan and Mashtaga, Trend Life reported.

The directors of the series are Khayyam Abdullazade and Elmeddin Aliyev, scriptwriters - Khayyam Abdullazade and Ilgar Fahmi, starring Rustam Dzhabrailov and Kamalya Piriyeva.

The series consists of 12 episodes shot by the Azerbaijanfilm Studio and the Public Television (?TV) with the support of the Culture Ministry to mark the poet's 880th anniversary and the Year of Nizami Ganjavi in Azerbaijan.

The action in TV series is taking place in modern times but maintaining the plot and compositional line of Nizami Ganjavi's poem "Khosrov and Shirin". The series uses excerpts from this work by Nizami.

"Khosrov and Shirin" is the second poem by Nizami Ganjavi from his collection "Khamsa" ("Five"), written from 1175/76 to 1191.

The poem tells about the love of Shah Khosrov for Princess Shirin, who, for political reasons, marries Princess Mariam.

The three main characters of the poem - Khosrov, Shirin and Farhad symbolize the three degrees of perfection of the individual on the way to comprehending the truth.

Through the knowledge of the essence of love, the poet tries to penetrate into the mystery of being, and seeks to find a connection between God and human being.

The poem "Khosrov and Shirin" touches upon a very wide range of problems that have worried humanity throughout history.

Nizami Ganjavi started his creative activity with lyrical poems - gasidas, gazals and rubais. He dedicated his whole life to lyrical poems, and different philosophical problems.

The works of Azerbaijani poet and thinker have been translated into many languages.

Rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved in world-famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

In Khamsa (Quintet), the poet revealed the living pages of history.

The attack of the Russians on Barda city, a fairy tale of the Russian Princess, the beautiful Shirin amazons, battles, described in various poems of Nizami - all this is historically and geographically related to medieval Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

Nizami Ganjavi passed away in 1209 in his native city of Ganja. A grandiose tomb was raised over his grave.








