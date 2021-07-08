Carpet Museum adds traditional vibes to pre-wedding photoshoot

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum invites you share your photo with work of art.

The Carpet Museum stores 17th century carpets decorated with beautiful ornaments that once served as family charm against envy.

If you want to add traditional vibes to your photo shoot, capture the happiest moments in the unique interior of the Karabakh room.

"Organize your pre-wedding photo shoot in a space filled with the energy and beauty of carpets reflecting our traditions and culture. ?The museum preserves the 17th-century carpets adorned with the talismans of family well-being.? Also, if you dream of a vintage-themed photo shoot in the national spirit, we invite you to capture the moments of your happiness in the Karabakh room's unique interior," the message said.

Meanwhile, the Carpet Museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to the popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year. In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th century Guba carpet Ugakh was donated to the Carpet Museum, while Karabakh carpet Chelebi enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.