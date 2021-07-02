International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation eyes closer co-op with Turkey

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Turkish Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Ahmet Misbah Demircan has visited the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation to discuss prospects of cooperation.

President of International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva informed him about the foundation's activities, including conferences, exhibitions and book presentations aimed at promoting Turkic cultural heritage.

She stressed the importance of further developing close partnership with Turkey, a founding member of the foundation.

The President of the Foundation noted that the Turkestan Declaration was adopted in March of this year during the informal summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States in a video conference format. She touched upon the issue of holding events to mark the anniversaries of poets, philosophers and statesmen.

Speaking about the Karabakh Victory, Gunay Afandiyeva said that this victory made the whole Turkic world proud.

As the head of a Turkic-speaking international organization, she attached great importance to the centuries-old fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, adding that the Shusha Declaration signed by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey was of special importance.

The Turkish Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Ahmet Misbah Demircan praised the cooperation between the organization and Turkey. He stressed the importance of implementing more joint projects in the future to strengthen the partnership between the foundation and the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The foundation had done commendable work to study the rich material and cultural heritage of the Turkic-speaking peoples and promote them in the international arena.

Ahmet Misbah Demircan expressed his readiness to support the foundation's activities in this direction.

Gunay Afandiyeva presented Ahmet Misbah Demircan with books reflecting the rich culture and traditions of Turkic-speaking countries, as well as the Karabakh carpet.

International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third countries.

The organization provides assistance in the protection, study and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects and programs. It carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

In 2019, at the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council), Uzbekistan became a member of the organization, and Hungary received the status of an observer country.

In February 2021, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Lithuanian embassy in Azerbaijan.