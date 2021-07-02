TODAY.AZ / Arts & Entertainment

Silk Road Music Festival canceled this year

02 July 2021 [10:17] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova

Silk Road Music Festival  2021 has been canceled amid coronavirus pandemic.

Every year, the music festival brings together the best of local and international artists. However, close borders with some countries has made it impossible to hold the festival this year. 

Silk Road Music Festival  is traditionally held in late June - early July in the city of Sheki.

The festival is organized by the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, the Culture Ministry and Sheki Executive Power.

In 2019, Silk Road Music Festival celebrated its 10th anniversary. The festival's programme featured  Zirve ensemble, Sib-duo (Russia), Murager ensemble (Kazakhstan) and much more.

Scientists and experts from 10 countries also took part in the International symposium organized as part of the festival.

The closing ceremony featured a  joint performance of Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments and soloists of TURKSOY countries.

