National actress named best in Russian

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A feature film "Farida jas been screened at Cheboksary International Film Festival.

Actress Maryam Ibrahimova, who played the main character won "Anna" prize for "Best female lead role". was presented at the fiction film competition.

The film "Farida" was shot by the Narimanfilm film company in cooperation with the St. Petersburg School of New Cinema.

The film tells about a young girl with hearing problems from the village of Khinalig, who comes to St. Petersburg to find her husband. She doesn't know anything about where he is now. The big city brings her together with different people and turns her life upside down.

The film was shot in the genre of drama. Filming took place in St. Petersburg.

The duration of the film is 70 minutes. Screenplay and director of the film Ksenia Lagutina, cameraman Dmitry Nagovsky, sound engineer Alexander Demyanov, costume designer Philip Nyrkov, make-up artist Alexandra Kosvintseva, producer Nariman Mammadov. The main role in the film is played by the young actress Maryam Ibragimova. Abdukarim Nasirov, Dilya Ulasheva and other actors also starred in the film.

The film has been awarded at numerous festivals, including the 4th Gorky Fest Film Festival of Contemporary Cinema, the 9th Moscow Film Festival "Let's Live", the 19th Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF).

In December, the feature film won two awards at Stalker International Human Rights Film Festival

The film received the Jury's diploma to the film director Ksenia Lagutina for the truthful disclosure of women's fate, while the director of the film was awarded the Special Prize of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.



