Theater workers share views on new reforms

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Heads of Azerbaijani theaters have discussed reforms in the field of art.

The Advisor to the Culture Minister Elnur Aliyev and the head of the Arts Department Farah Ajalova met with the heads of the theater institutions operating in the country.

The meeting participants discussed the issues in the theatrical sphere. They also exchanged views on the ongoing reforms in this area.

The heads of theatrical institutions were instructed to prepare and submit to the ministry proposals for solving problems in the theatrical sphere.

Theater development in Azerbaijani culture has a very rich history, which begins with the theatrical elements of open-air folk performances, religious ceremonies and much more.

Azerbaijani theater originated in the second half of the 19th century, with the comedy "The Vazir of Lankaran khan" by Mirza Fatali Akhundov, the first Azerbaijani playwright, prominent thinker and philosopher.

First amateur performances staged by students of non-classical secondary school by initiative of Hasan-bay Zardabi and with the active participation of the Najaf-bay Vezirov and Alakbar Adigozalov, gave an impetus to the establishment of the national theater.

There are a number of theaters operating in Azerbaijan, including Sheki Drama Theater, YUGH Theater and many others.

Today, Azerbaijani theatre art is taking a new turn in the art world. The country pays great attention to the development of theater art.