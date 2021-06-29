Azerbaijan, Turkey to shoot joint films

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Turkey will further enhance cooperation in the film industry.

The Azerbaijan Culture Minister Anar Karimov and the Turkish Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Ahmet Misbah Demircan discussed the production of joint films and series dedicated to Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

Anar Karimov touched upon the meeting of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Shusha and the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations signed on June 15.

Ahmet Misbah Demircan stressed that such reciprocal visits made a significant contribution to further deepening cultural ties.

He emphasized that the film industry is one of the important areas of Azerbaijani-Turkish cultural cooperation. Turkish Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister noted that the two countries have a number of interesting themes to enter international arena through cinema.

The sides also exchanged views on holding joint film festivals, cooperation between the public and private film organizations and cinematographers of the two countries.

They also talked about the Turkish-Azerbaijani film "Fulya", a documentary about Fulya Ozturk, a military reporter of the "CNN-Turk" TV channel which has played a majort role in conveying the truth about the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

The 11 hours video materials, shot by Fulya Ozturk and camera operator, will be used in the project produced by Azerbaijan Film Studio and DADA Film Company.

The filming has started in June at CNN Turk's headquarters in Istanbul and will continue in Ganja, Tartar, Barda, and Fuzuli. Fulya Ozturk arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the filming. Screenwriter and director of the film is Tahir Tahirovic.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

Furthermore, Anar Karimov met with the Cuban Ambassador Alfredo Nieves Portuondo.

During the meeting, the sides discussed holding of joint cultural events and exchanged views on the prospects for further cooperation.

Mr. Alfredo Nieves Portuondo stressed the importance of further strengthening partnership between the two countries.

The meeting continued with a discussion of issues of mutual interest.