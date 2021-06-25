Baku-born artist's work showcased in Russian State Museum

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Russian State Museum of Oriental Art has enriched its collection with new painting.

The art work "Mountain Jews-Farmers" by Israeli artist, a native of Baku city, Rami Meir was included in the museum's collection.

The painting was inspired by a postcard (1930), which showed the lifestyle of Mountain Jews at the beginning of the last century.

Rami Meir praised Azerbaijani culture, where the historical values ??are multiculturalism and tolerance. He stressed that Azerbaijani aesthetics exists as a separate phenomenon in art.

In 2020, Russian State Museum of Oriental Art showcased another art works of the artist.

The exposition "The History of One People - for the Whole World" included 31 fascinating art works that brilliantly reflect the history and culture of Mountain Jews.

Mountain Jews had settled in the Caucasus more than two thousand years ago. Krasnaya Sloboda (Red village) is home to the country's largest community of Mountain Jews and one of the largest Jewish populations in the former Soviet Union.

This Jewish settlement in Guba has been inhabited by Jews since the 13th century.

While working on the Mountain Jews series, Rami Meir studied the history of his people in detail. He collected a number of historical materials which helped him to recreate traditions, crafts and traditional costumes of Mountain Jews through art.

Rami Meir is an Israeli artist who was born in Azerbaijan. He is also a poet, singer, author of song lyrics.

Meir is the chairman of Russia's Mountain Jewish Union of Artists. His paintings are stored in many private art collections in Russia, the United States and Israel.

Rami Meir creates paintings in various art styles from realism to impressionism. His art works are characterized by unique symbols which never cease to amaze art lovers.