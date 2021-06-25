Zhara Music Festival opens in Moscow

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The long-awaited Zhara International Music Festival has started in Moscow.

The festival's fifth edition was planned to be held in Baku but was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The opening ceremony took place in Crocus City Hall, bringing together more than 200 pop singers from the CIS countries.

The audience enjoyed the musical performances on two spectacular stages. One of them was specially placed on the balcony of the auditorium.

Emin Agalarov, Egor Creed, Philip Kirkorov, Grigory Leps, Timati, Sergey Lazarev, Ani Lorak, Nikolay Baskov, A'Studio, Vera Brezhneva, Olga Buzova, Burito, Ivanushki International, Alexander Panayotov, Slava, Brandon Stone, Timur Rodriguez and many others performed at the festival`s opening ceremony.

The evening ended with the traditional anthem, performed by Emin Agalarov, Grigory Leps, Philip Kirkorov, Ani Lorak, Alexander Panayotov, Brandon Stone, Vanya Dmitrienko and Khabib.

However, the next concerts will be held without spectators due to the restrictions introduced in Moscow amid coronavirus pandemic.

The tickets purchased for the event on June 24-25-26-27 can be exchanged for the following events. All tickets are valid for the next festival. For more information, please visit the festival's website and social networks.

Meanwhile, music lovers in Baku have a chance to enjoy the music festival at Sea Breeze resort next summer.

The audience will enjoy five days of a varied concert program with participation of world-famous singers on July 27-31, 2022. Turkish singers will also perform at the festival in Baku.

The music festival is co-organized by Emin Aghalarov, Russia's Honored Artist Grigory Leps, founder of Russkoye Radio and Zolotoy Grammofon award Sergei Kozhevnikov.

Many famous singers and bands like Chingiz Mustafayev, Monatik, Philipp Kirkorov, A’Studio, Vera Brezhneva, Bosson, Rita Dakota, Dmitry Matatov, Glyuk’oza, Nikolay Baskov, Kristina Orbakaite, Burito, Aleksandr Panayotov, Ani Lorak and others took part in the festival's previous editions.