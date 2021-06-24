Azerbaijan, Ukraine mull cultural ties

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The head of the Baku Main Culture Department Jalil Melikov has arrived in Ukraine to discuss cultural ties between the countries.

Melikov expressed gratitude for the opportunity created to get acquainted with the cultural sites in Kiev. He also stressed the mutually beneficial aspects of these meetings in terms of exchange of experience and future cooperation.

Jalil Melikov underlined that the fraternal and friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine have clearly manifested themselves during the 44-day Patriotic War.

Deputy Chairman of the Kiev City State Administration Valentin Mondrievsky said that many initiatives have been already implemented within the cooperation agreement between Baku and Kiev signed in 1997.

Today's meeting sets the stage for exploring the potential for cultural and artistic cooperation between twin cities and identifying new directions.

The representatives of the delegation also met with the deputies of the Kiev City Council, visited the Kiev Municipal Music Academy, the Academy of Variety and Circus Arts, the Kiev City School of Arts No. 2, the History Museum, the Central Children's Library, House of Culture "Darnitsa", Samad Vurgun Public Library, Kyiv Pechersk Lavra and the Ukrainian Folk Decorative Art Museum.

Azerbaijani delegation also visited the cultural institutions in Odessa, including the children's library of the Central City Library, the Central City Library, the Emil Gilels Music School, the Odessa Theater School and the Children's Art School No. 1.

The delegation also took part in the opening of the House of Azerbaijan. Addressing the event, Jalil Melikov praised the cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

During a visit to Emil Gilels Music School, the delegation was informed about international virtual festivals and conferences which are open to young talents from Baku.

Jalil Melikov also got acquainted with the teaching process in the Odessa Theater School and the Art School No. 1.