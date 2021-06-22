Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation joins int'l conference

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has participated in virtual conference "Let the Khan's voice sounds from Shusha to the Eastern world".

The conference was timed to the 120th anniversary of the outstanding representative of Azerbaijani music art, great singer Khan Shushinski.

The event was co-organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Parliamentary Culture Committee, TURKSOY and the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation. The event was attended by heads of Turkic-speaking international organizations, deputies, cultural and art personalities.

Speaking at the conference, Gunay Afandiyeva stressed that that when you say "Khan Shushinski", one recalls an integral part of Azerbaijan's native Karabakh, beautiful Shusha, known for its rich cultural heritage and prominent figures, who left indelible traces in the country`s history.

Noting that Khan Shushinski was one of the masters who raised Azerbaijani mugham to the highest level, the president of the Foundation said that the singer further developed the musical traditions received from other prominent singers – khanendes Jabbar Qaryaghdi and Seyid Shushinski and passed them on to new generations.

Gunay Afandiyeva noted that the words "Let the Khan's voice be heard, the Karabakh shikestesi" from Samad Vurgun's poem "Azerbaijan" were not written by chance, and assessed it as a manifestation of the value given to the work of Khan Shushinski by famous Azerbaijani masters.

She called the song "Shusha's mountains are foggy" one of his most remarkable works.

Afandiyeva stressed that from this point of view this victory is a triumph of Azerbaijani mugham, art and culture.

The President of the Foundation said that organization that she heads always ready to promote the rich cultural heritage of Azerbaijan and the Turkic world as a whole.

The conference continued with an exchange of views on the life and work of Khan Shushinski.

International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third countries.

The organization provides assistance in the protection, study and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects and programs. It carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

In 2019, at the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council), Uzbekistan became a member of the organization, and Hungary received the status of an observer country.

In February 2021, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Lithuanian embassy in Azerbaijan.