Doklad iSchool gathers documentary filmmakers

Doklad iSchool has hosted the second course of online training for beginner filmmakers as part of DokuBaku Festival.

The course was organized with the partnership support of Goethe-Institute Baku, the Pitch the Doc web platform, an international co-production platform high-quality documentary projects "Sunny Side of the Doc" and CinéDOC-Tbilisi Festival.

Documentary filmmakers and producers Mariam Chachia and Nick Voight were invited as mentors.

As part of the course, students got acquainted with all the stages of creating documentary films - from searching for a topic and writing a script to defending at a pitching and promoting a project.

In total, six students were enrolled in the course, including Anar Salakhov, Aynur Kazimova, Natig Askar and Zeynab Iskender who successfully presented their projects. They were awarded with the diplomas and a small cash prize for filmmaking.

The DokuBaku Festival and the online educational course based on it have proven that the project can easily adapt, moving from a classical learning mode to an online platform.

The creators of the project have shown extraordinary flexibility and the ability to quickly navigate the current situation, which has become a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview, Doklad iSchool Director and Co-Founder and Director of DokuBaku International Documentary Film Festival Imam Hasanov said that the documentary films are not popular in Azerbaijan.

"Documentary is not a popular film in Azerbaijan. Most of the documentaries filmed in our country were made according to a model that does not withstand the modern requirements of cinematography. Thanks to the joint efforts of the project organizers, more people show their interest in documentary films year by year. The growing number of the festival participants and film viewers as well as students of the documentary film course also prove that. Doklad iSchool can truly be considered DokuBaku's first big victory," he said.

Doklad iSchool is the first and only Azerbaijan's international project, operating since 2020.

The main goal of the course is to educate a new generation of filmmakers who have their own independent view of things. The project also focuses on highlighting those issues that are not usually covered in society.

The course offers an introduction to documentary cinema with weekly film presentations and screenings followed by group discussions. This is a great opportunity to explore the genre in greater depth by watching a carefully selected cross section of documentary films.

During the course, documentary directors are learning about various schools of documentary cinema and have the opportunity to discover different styles of the genre in weekly screening sessions run by professional documentary filmmakers.







