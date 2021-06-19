Nizami's legacy discussed in Baku

By Azernews





Nakhchivan Department of National Science Academy has discussed works of Azerbaijani thinker and writer Nizami Ganjavi.

The meeting provided insight into the book "Treasure of Secrets" and the book "Wisdom and Advice of Nizami", Azertag reported.

In his speech, Chairman of the Nakhchivan Department Ismayil Hajiyev noted that this year has been declared the "Year of Nizami Ganjavi" in Azerbaijan in accordance with the President's order.

He underlined that this decision has created conditions for a new and deeper study of Nizami Ganjavi's legacy. The head of the department quoted the works of various researchers on Nizami's work and spoke about the role of the prominent Azerbaijani poet in world literature.

"Nizami Ganjavi's works are important in terms of description and research of historical figures," he said.

The event was followed by speeches of the head of the the Nakhchivan`s Institute of Art, Language and Literature, doctor of philosophy in philology Ramiz Gasimov, doctor of philology, associate professor Firudin Rzayev and associate professor Aygun Orujova.

Nizami Ganjavi started his creative activity with lyrical poems- gasidas, gazals and rubais. He dedicated his whole life to lyrical poems, and different philosophical problems.

The works of Azerbaijani poet and thinker have been translated into many languages.

The rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved in world-famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

In Khamsa (Quintet), the poet revealed the living pages of history.

The attack of the Russians on Barda city, a fairy tale of the Russian Princess, the beautiful Shirin amazons, battles, described in various poems of Nizami - all this is historically and geographically related to medieval Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

Nizami Ganjavi passed away in 1209 in his native city of Ganja. A grandiose tomb was raised over his grave.