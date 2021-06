Azerbaijani soprano to perform at Medical Doctors' Ball

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The soloist of the Bolshoi Theater, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Dinara Aliyeva will take part in Medical Doctors' Ball on June 20.

Medical Doctors' Ball is the traditional professional holiday of healthcare workers in Russia. This year, the event will be dedicated tohealthcare workersand volunteers who fought against the coronavirus pandemic. Financial assistance will be sent to doctors affected by the fight against coronavirus.

Azerbaijani soprano Dinara Aliyeva joined the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow as soloist in 2010, and has since appeared at major opera houses and concert halls throughout the world.