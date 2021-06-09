Nizami's poem published in Ukraine

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Nizami's "Leyli and Majnun" poem has been published in Ukraine. The publication will be transferred to Ukrainian libraries and universities.

The epic love poem was published in Ukrainian by the Kyiv-based publishing house "Yaroslaviv Val".

The translator of the poem is poet and translator Leonid Pervomaisky. Agafangel Krimsky penned the foreword to the book edited by Grigory Guseinov.

The poem was published on the occasion of the 880th anniversary of Azerbaijani poet and thinker and the Year of Nizami Ganjavi in Azerbaijan. The book has already aroused great interest from the literary community.

Nizami Ganjavi started his creative activity with lyrical poems- gasidas, gazals and rubais. He dedicated his whole life to lyrical poems, and different philosophical problems.

The works of Azerbaijani poet and thinker have been translated into many languages. The rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved in world-famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

In Khamsa (Quintet), the poet revealed the living pages of history. The attack of the Russians on Barda city, a fairy tale of the Russian Princess, the beautiful Shirin amazons, battles, described in various poems of Nizami - all this is historically and geographically related to medieval Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

The description of a man's inner world, his feelings, and thoughts along with the dynamic development of the main hero's characters underlies the basic aim and content of Nizami’s literary school.

Nizami Ganjavi passed away in 1209 in his native city of Ganja. A grandiose tomb was raised over his grave.