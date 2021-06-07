Turkey names orchestra hall after national violinist

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Turkish Chukurova University State Conservatory has named the orchestra hall after Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, violinist Farhang Huseynov.

The rector of the conservatory, associate professor Ulviya Aslanova Gulyar came up with a corresponding initiative, and it was approved by the council of the university.

Farhang Huseynov, who lived in Turkey since 1992, worked as a deputy head of the department of string instruments at the Chukurova University State Conservatory. He was engaged in educational process and taught students to perform on violin.

Over his life, Farhang Huseynov performed multiple concerts in Ankara, Izmir, Mersin, Bursa and other cities.

Farhang Huseynov was born in 1949 in Azerbaijan. He graduated from the performing faculty of the Moscow State Conservatory and composing faculty at the Azerbaijan State Conservatory. He worked as an assistant professor at String Instruments Department of the Baku Music Academy.

Huseynov is the author of many music pieces, including operas "The Little Prince" and "Kodayu", sonatas for piano, violin, cello, cantatas for soloists, chorus and orchestra and a number of other works. Farhang Huseynov passed away in 2010.