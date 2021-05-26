Fascinating art fair opens in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Art Gallery has showcased art works of young talents, represetatives of AXIN group.

The art fair is being held near Koroglu station and features multiple art works in different styles, including paintings, sculptures and products of decorative and applied and folk art.

Moreover, art lovers are invited to take part in various promotions - master classes, workshops, get acquainted with ebru art, also known as the Turkish art of marbling.

Notably, the art project of AXIN group was created in February 2020 by the State Art Gallery in order to support young artists and increase interest in art. The art fair will run until May 29.

Founded in 1975, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery displays over 14,000 paintings, graphics, sculptures, decorative and applied arts and contemporary art examples.

The main activities of the gallery include preservation and restoration of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, research on the current situation and prospects of the fine arts and decorative-applied arts and much more.

The majority of exhibitions in Azerbaijan and abroad are mainly composed of the works stored in the gallery.

The State Art Gallery regularly successfully holds various art projects, lectures and other events.



