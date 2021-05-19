Baku through eyes of French photographer

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The International Museum Day has been celebrated in Icherisheher.

A short documentary film "Baku travel of Paul Nadar" by Rustam Huseynov was screened at Baku House of Photography on May 18 as part of the celebration.

The films tell about Paul Nadar, French photographer's journey to Azerbaijan.

The event was organized in partnership with the French Embassy in Azerbaijan and the French Institute in Azerbaijan (IFA).

Curator Konul Rafieva, photographer and historian Rustam Huseynov, composer Araz Ozara realized the documentary project which is produced and financed by the French Institute in Azerbaijan.

The concept of the documentary introduces the public to the Nadar family - the famous French brand in the world of photography.

The film tells about one of the most interesting parts of the Nadar heritage in the history of photography - the journey of Paul Nadar from Istanbul to Tashkent via Baku. Paul Nadar is the one of the first to use a portable camera.

Its Eastman Kodak camera is small, allowing you to capture images not on a bulky and fragile glass tile, but on a gelatine film. Using this advantage, Paul Nadar went down in the history of photography as an outstanding street photographer.

In 1890, the famous "The International Sleeping-Car and European Great Expresses Company" organized a trip to Transcaucasia and Central Asia. Paul Nadar was invited to take part in this expedition as a photographer. He was one of the first foreign passengers of the “Trans-Caspian Railway”.

As part of this trip, traveling through the Caucasus, Paul Nadar visited Baku, the images of which were reconstructed and reinterpreted for the public via his photographs.

In his Baku photographs, Paul Nadar paid special attention to Icherisheher (Old City) known as the city's historical core.