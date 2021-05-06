Nizami's legacy to be highlighted in Tashkent

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tashkent will celebrate the anniversaries of prominent cultural figures from May 30 to June 3.

A series of events will be organized in Tashkent and Samarkand to mark Nizami's 880th anniversary and the 580th anniversary of the Uzbek poet and writer Alisher Navoi.

The Alisher Navoi Museum of Literature will host a presentation of the work by Uzbek poet "Khamsa", translated into Azerbaijani by professor, turkologist Ramiz Askar.

On May 31, the Tashkent State University of Uzbek Language and Literature will host an international conference "Creativity of Nizami Ganjavi and Alisher Navoi - a subject of pride for the Turkic world, the pinnacle of world literature." The conference will bring together scientists from Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Next, Abu Raikhan Biruni Institute of Oriental Studies will host an exhibition "Works of Nizami Ganjavi and Alisher Navoi in miniatures" and a presentation of Nizami's "Khamsa" on June 1.

A open-air concert will take place in front of the Samarkand Regional Theater of Music and Drama on June 2.

The National Symphony Orchestra of Uzbekistan will perform at the concert under the baton of the principal conductor and a musical Director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, , Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Ayyub Guliyev.

Within the framework of the events planned at the Samarkand State University, it is planned to show the documentary film "Golden Bridge", created by the project of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center and dedicated to the friendship of the peoples of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Within the framework of the project, Nizami Ganjavi's book "Khamsa", translated into the Uzbek language, as well as books about the poet's work will be handed over to the leading libraries of Uzbekistan.

Support in organizing events will be provided by the Culture Ministries of both countries, the Writers' Union of Uzbekistan, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tashkent, the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, the Tashkent State University of Uzbek Language and Literature, the Institute of Oriental Studies in Uzbekistan, Samarkand Executive Power and the Uzbek State Philharmonic.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Uzbekistan has announced an international contest dedicated to Nizami Ganjavi and Alisher Navoi.

Universities, scientific and cultural institutions, scientists and researchers, artists and journalists from both countries are expected to take part in the competition.

The Organizing Committee will consist of well-known Azerbaijani and Uzbek scientists and literary critics.

The first, second and third place winners in each nomination will be awarded cash prizes and honorary diplomas. The art contest will last until December 1, 2021.