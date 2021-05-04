Baku Music Academy turns 100

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Music Academy (BMA) has solemnly marked its 100th anniversary with a spectacular concert.

For many years, BMA has successfully promoted Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage. Since its establishment, Baku Music Academy has trained many generations of world-famous musicians.

BMA Vice-Rector, People's Artist Yegana Akhundova addressed the event.

In her remarks, Yegana Akhundova stressed that a series of events and gala concerts will be held as part of the celebration.

Rector of the St. Petersburg State Conservatory, Honored Artist of Russia, Professor Alexei Vasilyev and Rector of the Baku Music Academy, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Farhad Badalbeyli stressed the importance of cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Russia.

In his speech, Alexei Vasilyev noted that Baku Music Academy has played a major role in the music history. Badalbeyli thanked the rector of the St. Petersburg State Conservatory and the entire staff for the kind words and congratulations. He noted that prominent composer, musicologist, public figure Uzeyir Hajibeyli studied at the St. Petersburg Conservatory, and the ballets of the great national composer Gara Garayev were staged at the St. Petersburg Theater.

The head of the International Relations Department at the Rimsky-Korsakov St. Petersburg State Conservatory Regina Glazunova congratulated concert participants with the academy's anniversary and wished them further success.

Next, music lovers enjoyed marvelous performances of incredibly talented students of Baku Music Academy and the St. Petersburg State Conservatory.

Mahammadali Pashazade performed Sonatina for Clarinet and Piano, Op. 29 by Malcolm Henry Arnold. The musician was accompanied by winner of republican and international competitions, presidential scholarship recipient Vusala Babayeva.

Laureate of international competition Elmina Hasanova delighted the listeners with Giuseppe Verdi's "Don Carlos" opera.

Elmina Hasanova performed "Nei gardin del bello" opera ( Eboli's Aria). She was accompanied by prize-winner of multiple international competitions Maryam Yusifova. Their performance left no one indifferent.

Fikrat Amirov's "Poem-monologue" was brilliantly performed by the laureate of national and international contests Orkhan Huseynov, accompanied by associate professor Nargiz Salmanli.

Next, BMA student Leyla Zeynalova delighted the audience with Frederic Chopin's Étude Op. 25, No. 10.

The gala concert was followed by magnificent performances of the St. Petersburg State Conservatory Lev Juravskiy Daniil Svidler, Elizaveta Marchenko and others.







