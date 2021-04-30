World of Nizami Theater Festival opens in Nakhchivan

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

World of Nizami Theater Festival has somenly opened in Nakhchivan.

The festival is open for theater studios of higher and secondary specialized educational institutions.

As part of the festival, young talents delight theater lovers with Nizami Ganjavi's masterpieces. Each theatrical performance lasts no longer than 45 minutes.

The main goal of the festival is to promote the poets legacy as well as to encourage young people to show their talents.

The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Culture, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) and the Heydar Aliyev Youth Union of the New Azerbaijan Party.

The jury includes People's Artist Kamran Guliyev, Honored Artist Tofig Seyidov, director Khajarkhanum Mammadova and many others.

The best theater teams will be awarded with honorary diplomas and valuable prizes.

The works of Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi have been translated into many languages. The rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved in world-famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

In Khamsa (Quintet), the poet revealed the living pages of history. The attack of the Russians on Barda city, a fairy tale of the Russian Princess, the beautiful Shirin amazons, battles, described in various poems of Nizami - all this is historically and geographically related to medieval Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

The description of a man's inner world, his feelings, and thoughts along with the dynamic development of the main hero's characters underlies the basic aim and content of Nizami’s literary school.

Nizami Ganjavi passed away in 1209 in his native city of Ganja. A grandiose tomb was raised over his grave.



