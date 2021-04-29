National poetess to join Red Carnation Festival

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

National poetess Nigar Hasanzade has been invited to read out her poems at Red Carnation International Poetry Festival on April 29-30.

As part of the festival, Nigar Hasanzade will read out her work "Little Storyteller" in English and poem "My Karabakh", written in the first days of the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War, Trend Life reported.

Nigar Hasanzade's performance will take place on April 30. The poetess was invited to join the festival by the project coordinator Ziba Karbasi, who is from Tabriz (Iran) and is an ethnic Azerbaijani.

The Red Carnation Festival aims to support values ??such as peace, democracy and tolerance, freedom and equality among all peoples and countries. The festival will bring together famous poets from 40 countries.

Nigar Hasanzade is a member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, PEN International Association of Writers and laureate of the Humay National Academy of Azerbaijan Prize.

The author of such collections as "Wings Over the Horizon", "Under the Clouds of Others", "Silver", "Wrists" and others.

Since 2015, she is the head of "Soz" literary project. Supported by the Cultural Ministry and the State Economic University (UNEC), the project is important from the point of view of promotion of the Azerbaijani culture. Soz project is headed by famous poetess Nigar Hasanzade.

In 2020, the poetess took part in Festival Internacional de Poesía Los Confines.

As part of the festival, Nigar Hasanzade delighted the listeners together with the world poetry stars Milena Ercolani from San Marino and Marko Pogakar from Croatia.

The poems were translated by the President of the Delaware University Senate (USA) Victoria Urbano and Doctor of Philology Alexander Selimov.

The festival brought together 45 poets from 36 countries of the world. More than 50,000 spectators watched the festival program.

The participants' poems were published in a special edition of Los Confines Festival, National Autonomous Prefecture University Press University of Honduras, Casasola Editores and Malpaso Ediciones in Spanish translation. The PDF format of this edition, along with the printed version, was presented to thousands of readers and poetry lovers around the world.