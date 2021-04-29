National dancer appointed as European Cultural Association Ambassador

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani dancer Farid Kazakov has been appointed as European Cultural Association Ambassador.

The dancer became the first official representative of Azerbaijan and Turkey within the European Cultural Association.

"Over the past years, I have represented our culture in the international arena as a dancer and now, I will represent the interests of our countries as an Honorary Member of the European Cultural Association. There are many plans and projects ahead, highlighting the cultural activities of our countries," the dancer said.

He expressed his gratitude to European Cultural Association for the trust and such a high assessment of his work.

Notably, Farid Kazakov recently won the prize "Turkiye Zirve Odulleri" in Turkey. He got the title of the "Most Talented Dancer of Turkey 2021".

In February, Kazakov released a patriotic video dedicated to fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

As the dancer saysç he was looking for music for the new video for a long time, as a result, his choice fell on the very heartfelt song "Daima ya?a Az?rbaycan" performed by Sinan Akchil and Saida Guliyeva. The song literally captivated the dancer with its beauty and depth.

The video was seen by the organizers of the Turkiye Zirve Odulleri Awards. The winner was chosen through voting.

Speaking about the prize, Farid Kazakov expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported his dance performance.

Kazakov is a two-time winner of the prize "Most professional young dancer in Azerbaijan". Moreover, the dancer's name has recently entered the book dedicated to Azerbaijan's prominent public and cultural figures.

Earlier, Farid Kazakov presented the patriotic project "My Azerbaijan" to the music of (Azerbaijani and Russian opera and pop singer) Muslim Magomayev, which received a huge number of positive reviews and was recognized as "Best patriotic performance" at Solo Star Russia 2020".

Over this time, Farid Kazakov has participated in many large-scale projects.

Kazakov won the Grand Prix of the St. Petersburg Open Word National Award 2020 in performing arts.

The dancer also thrilled the audience with a one-man show "Enuement" premiered at the YARAT Contemporary Art Space this year.

The one-man show, staged by Russian director Louise Eyre, is considered the first solo choreographic performance in Azerbaijan.

In 2019, the dancer successfully performed at the International Kremlin Stars Competition, Solo Star All-Russian Theatre Festival and the Art Star International Competition and Festival.

He was also named as the most successful dancer according to "Trend of the Year 2019 Awards". The winners were determined by voting on social networks and media monitoring.

Farid Kazakov also shares his skills and knowledge with young people. Farid has been training future gymnasts since 2012. Presently, he is the head coach of the Zabradance Baku School of Gymnastics and Dance.

He is also actively involved in charity work. In February, he presented his new charity project "For Kids of Azerbaijan" at the Rehabilitation Centre for Children with Down Syndrome.

The famous dancer also held a charity project in several organizations such as the Ders Evi Education Centre and the Yaradan Creative Union.