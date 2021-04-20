Azerbaijani carpets to be shown in Moscow

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Russian Ethnographic Museum is pleased to announce a family project "Flying Carpet: Journey to the East" on April 25.

An exhibition "Weaving the thread of fate into the carpet ... Decorative and applied art of Azerbaijan" will be presented as part of the project.

The exhibition opened its door in February at the initiate of Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and the Russian Ethnographic Museum

Over 100 unique samples of decorative and applied art have been presented at the exhibition.

The exposition displays around 40 carpets and carpet products as well as other works of decorative and applied art by Azerbaijani artists of the 19th–20th centuries.

The family project "Flying Carpet: Journey to the East" will highlight Azerbaijani culture and traditions, as well as the symbolism of oriental ornaments and carpet making techniques.

Moreover, the little guests of the exhibition are invited to take part in art workshop. The project participants have a chance to enjoy Azerbaijani cuisine and dance as well as to take part in a master class on carpet weaving and playing folk instruments.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum never ceased to amaze everyone with its beautiful architecture.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, it is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to the popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th century Guba carpet Ugakh was donated to the Carpet Museum, while Karabakh carpet Chelebi enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

The Carpet Museum also focuses on cooperation with world-leading museum organizations.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.