National opera singer to perform in Moscow

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yusif Eyvazov will perform at the Bolshoi Theater of Russia.

The opera singer has been invited to play the role of Don Carlos in Giuseppe Verdi's opera of the same name. His performances are scheduled for April 15, 17 and 18.

Meanwhile, the opera "Don Carlos" will be presented at the Bolshoi Theater Historic stage on April 14-18.

People's Artist of Russia, opera diva Anna Netrebko will also take part in the opera.

The series of shows will be marked by a number of interesting debuts. Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo will perform for the first time at the Bolshoi Theater as Rodrigo.

"Don Carlos" is a historical tragedy in five acts by Friedrich Schiller, written between 1783 and 1787.

The title character is Carlos, Prince of Asturias and the play as a whole is loosely modeled on historical events in the 16th century under the reign of King Philip II of Spain.

Known for his beautiful voice, Yusif Eyvazov is a regular guest at the world’s leading opera houses. His name is included in the book "The Best Tenors of the World".

The unique sound of his voice and his vibrant stage presence allow him to combine an active opera career with numerous concert performances.

The opera singer has appeared on numerous recordings for Deutsche Grammophon including a complete recording of Puccini’s "Manon Lescaut" live from the Salzburg Festival and with his spouse, soprano Anna Netrebko’s on the cross-over album "Romanza". In 2017, Yusif Eyvazov was awarded the title of People’s Artist of Azerbaijan.