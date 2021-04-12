Leyla Aliyeva's book presented at Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A book by the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has been presented in Baku.

The Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation hosted the presentation of the poetry collection "I want to hear the voice of God" published in Kyrgyz and Russian, Azertag reported.

The event was attended by the Azerbaijan Culture Minister Anar Karimov, the Kyrgyz Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Kairat Imanaliyev, the President of Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva, the chairwoman of the Azerbaijan Parliamentary Culture Committee Ganira Pashayeva and many others.

Opening the ceremony, Gunay Afandiyeva highlighted Leyla Aliyeva's poetry and art. She stressed the role of Leyla Aliyeva in the country's public life.

Gunay Afandiyeva said the book "I want to hear the voice of God" was published in Kyrgyzstan as well. The poetry collection includes well-known poems and poetry of recent years.

In his speech, Anar Karimov praised the poetry of Leyla Aliyeva. The Culture Minister noted that the year 2021 has been declared in Azerbaijan as the "Year of Nizami Ganjavi", stressing its importance for all Turkic-speaking states.

The Culture Minister said that Nizami's heritage is considered one of the brightest examples of the Turkish-Islamic artistic vision.

He noted that many events dedicated to the 880th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and philosopher Nizami Ganjavi have been recently organized both at the TURKSOY Headquarters and in Istanbul.

The organization of such events in the Turkish states, especially within international organizations, is of exceptional importance in terms of promoting the common cultural and spiritual values.

"TURKSOY has done a great job since its inception in preserving and widely promoting the common cultural and spiritual values ??of the Turkic peoples. Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has also signed various projects promoting the culture, rich history, national and spiritual values ??of the Turkic world in a short period of time," Karimov said.

Kayrat Imanaliyev and Ganira Pashayeva praised Leyla Aliyeva's poetry.

Deputy Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) Sultanbek Raev said that Leyla Aliyeva's collection of poems "I want to hear the voice of God" was translated into Kyrgyz by well-known poets.

The poems were translated by the national poet of the Kyrgyz Republic Omor Sultanov, the poets-translators Aida Egemberdieva and Altynai Temirova.

Deputy Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking countries (TURKPA) Ali Yildiz, Secretary of the Writers' Union of Azerbaijan, Editor-in-Chief of the 525th newspaper Rashad Majid shared their views on the book.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Mehriban Zaki and People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan Tinar Abdrazayeva then read the poems from the book.







