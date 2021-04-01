Filmmakers Union announces patriotic script contest winner

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Union of Filmmakers has announced a winner of the script contest - Karabakh is Azerbaijan!

The competition focused on scripts that reflect the National Army's heroic struggle for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

The jury members selected scripts in the following nominations: "Best script for a feature film", "Best script for a documentary film", "Best script for a short film", "Best Screenplay for an Animated Film". The winners were awarded cash prizes.

The script of the feature film Alagoz directed by Maria Ibrahimova won first place at the national script competition, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.

The film tells the story of a Karabakh refugee who is looking for his beloved horse. The scrip won in "Best Screenplay for a Feature Film" nomination.

Speaking about her victory, Maria Ibrahimova expressed her gratitude to the short story's author Meykhish Abdullah, author of the first draft for the script Lala Aliyeva-Klyuchkova and many others who supported her idea.

Azerbaijani cinema has come to be an internationally recognized modern art enjoying huge popularity and recognition at international film festivals, which frequently award national films.

Over the past years, more than 300 films and 1,200 documentaries, as well as hundreds of cartoons were filmed.

Shortly after the Lumiere brothers from France invented cinematography, an apparatus for making motion pictures in 1895, Alexandre Michon, a Russian photographer and cameraman, began shooting motion pictures that depicted everyday life in Baku.

The first short, silent film of Azerbaijani cinematography You are caught was shown in Baku on August 2, 1898. The audience witnessed a historical event - the birth of Azerbaijani cinematography.

To honour this historical day, the national leader Heydar Aliyev signed an order on December 18, 2000, to declare August 2 as a professional holiday of cinema workers – Day of Azerbaijani Cinema.

At present, it is planned to carry out systemic reforms to develop and modernize cinema art in Azerbaijan.