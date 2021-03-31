Nizami Ganjavi's bas-relief to be installed in Moldova

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A memorial bas-relief of great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi will be installed in Moldova.

The memorial bas-relief of the eminent poet is made of marble. The bas-relief will soon be installed on the wall of the Azerbaijani embassy in Kishinev.

Notably, the year 2021 in Azerbaijan has been declared as the year of Nizami Ganjavi.

President Ilham Aliyev declared 2021 the Year of Nizami Ganjavi in Azerbaijan, taking into account the exceptional importance of the poet's work, which always calls people to moral perfection and instils high spiritual qualities as an achievement of human culture.

The country also celebrates the 880th anniversary of the great poet and thinker with multiple events.

The cabinet of ministers was instructed to develop and implement an action plan for the Nizami Ganjavi Year.

Nizami's legacy is of great importance to the Azerbaijani culture. The poet, who began by writing lyrics in short forms – gasida, gazal, rubai has gained popularity all over the world.

The works of Nizami Ganjavi were translated into many languages. The rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved like precious pearls in famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in cities such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

In Khamsa (Quintet), the poet revealed the living pages of history. The attack of the Russians on Barda city, a fairy tale of the Russian Princess, the beautiful Shirin amazons, battles, described in various poems of Nizami - all this is historically and geographically related to medieval Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

The description of a man's inner world, his feelings, and thoughts along with the dynamic development of the main hero's characters underlies the basic aim and content of Nizami’s literary school.

Nizami Ganjavi passed away in 1209 in his native city of Ganja. A grandiose tomb was raised over his grave.







