Works of national poets to be published in Italy

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Works of young Azerbaijani poets will be presented in Italian. The anthology "Si sono incontrati in milioni di anni" (Meeting in millions of year) will be published in April, Azertag reported.

"Thie project will be implemented for the first time and will turn into another cultural bridge between Azerbaijan and Italy," said poetess Nigar Hasanzade.

Work on the anthology began in 2019, when the famous Italian poet and writer David Rondoni visited Azerbaijan to participate in the Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Art and Spirituality.

The anthology will be published within the framework of the "Vivere all'italiana / Live in Italian" program.

The project has been already discussed with the Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari, who praised the initiative.

The project coordinators are Isabella Serra and Aydan Aliyeva, translator- Zuleikha Muradova.

Notably, the projects aimed at promoting of Azerbaijani artists and musicians will be implemented in near future.

The cultural ties between Italy and Azerbaijan have a long history which can be seen from travelers visiting Azerbaijan in the Middle Ages and Nasreddin Tusi's book "Interpretation of Euclid's "Elements".

Moreover, paintings of the Italian artists are stored in Azerbaijani museums, while many national carpets and jewelry are kept in museums and private collections in Italy.

Some legendary Azerbaijani singers like Bulbul and Muslim Magomayev mastered opera art in Italy.

Many cultural events have been held in both countries, including gala concerts, exhibitions, conferences, etc.

Italy is among those countries who render humanitarian assistance to Azerbaijan.

The agreement on the humanitarian aid between Azerbaijan and Italy, signed on June 1, 2005, is directed at easing the hard life of refugees and IDPs settled in Azerbaijan. The Italian government helped a number of medical and social institutions in Azerbaijan as well.

A cooperation agreement on the construction of energy infrastructure in the liberated lands was signed between Azerenergy Director-General Baba Rzayev and Italian Ansaldo Energia CEO Marion Giuseppe and Italian Ambassador Augusto Massari. Under the accord, Ansaldo Energia will supply equipment for four 110 kV substations to be built in the Aghdam, Kalbajar and Gubadli regions.