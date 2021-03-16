Fakhriya Khalafova joins Int'l Academy of Science

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Honored Art Worker, fashion designer Fakhriya Khalafova has become a corresponding member of the International Academy of Science ( IAS).

The fashion designer has been awarded with the Russian Order "Serving the Art".

The decision was made at the meeting of the IAS`s Azerbaijani department.

The meeting was held under the leadership of the president of the department, Doctor of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, professor Elchin Khalilov and with participation of prominent representatives of science and public figures, Trend Life reported.

The International Academy of Science in Austria is a transnational academy of sciences that brings together leading scientists and scientific organizations.

Founded in 1980 on the initiative of the twice Nobel Prize winner Linus Pauling and other leading scientists, it unites prominent scientists, organizers of science, political and public figures of the world. Among them there are about 150 Nobel laureates.

The goals of IAS include solving ecological and climate problems, sustainability, public health and the protection of ethical heritage of humanity.The IAS promotes scientific methods for a sustainable future for humanity.