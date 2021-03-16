Bulbul's House-Museum to be restored in Shusha

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Bulbul's House-Museum will be restored in liberated Shusha. The Culture Minister is developing a project to restore the house-museum of eminent opera singer.

The restoration work will be considered once the project is approved, Report.az informed.

"As you know, Polad Bulbuloglu has already paid a visit there. The discussions will determine whether the restoration of the museum will be financed by Polad Bulbuloglu or the state," the Culture Minister said.

People’s Artist of the USSR Bulbul's House-Museum in Shusha existed until 1992.

The museum was a branch of the Baku memorial museum. The house-museum consisted of a courtyard, two rooms and a veranda.

The house-museum stored rare and valuable documents on Bulbul's creative work, research, pedagogic and public activities.

There is a memorial plaque on the facade of the museum. The plaque bears a bronze portrait of Bulbul’s childhood made by the sculptor Khanlar Ahmadov.

As a result of the occupation of Shusha by the Armenian Armed Forces more than 6 thousand museum pieces were destroyed and the transportable ones were carried to Armenia.