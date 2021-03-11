Int'l Turkish Academy to publish Nizami Ganjavi's works

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

International Turkish Academy will publish a special edition with Nizami Ganjavi's works "Leyli and Majnun" and "Seven Beauties".

The decision was announced at virtual conference "Nizami Ganjavi 880 - His Contribution to the World Heritage" held in partnership with Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Azertag reported.

International Turkic Academy also has declared 2021 the "Year of Nizami Ganjavi" in the entire Turkic and Islamic world. In this regard, the anniversary events are included in the Action Plan of the organization for 2021.

The President of International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kidirali stressed the importance of promotion of the poet`s literary heritage throught scientific articles, short documentaries and other sourses.

Moreover, International Turkish Academy will host another international conference in Ganja, the birthplace of Nizami Ganjavi.

The conference is expected to be attended by translators, scholars and literary critics who have translated the works of the poet into world languages.

Kazakh National Academic Theater, which successfully staged "Leyli and Majnun" in Kazakhstan, will also perform in Ganja and Baku.

Notably, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the International Turkish Academy and the Nizami Ganjavi International Center on December 30, 2020.

In 2018, the International Turkic Academy translated some of Nizami's works into Kazakh and included those works of the great poet in the "Anthology of Azerbaijani Literature".