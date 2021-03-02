Azerbaijan, Turkey to strengthen cultural ties

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Anar Karimov is on a visit to Turkey.

The delegation includes the Head of the ministry's office Vasif Eyvazzade, Head of the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, Azad Jafarli, and the heads of the department's structural divisions.

The delegation held its first meeting on February 28 with the Chairman of the Office for Compatriots Living Abroad and Related Communities of Turkey, Abdullah Eren.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on projects to strengthen cultural ties and ties between Turks and Azerbaijanis living abroad,

The meeting was focused on educational programs in the field of culture and heritage.

The members of delegation also discussed the expansion of cultural ties, development of the film industry, protection of cultural heritage and exchange of experience in other fields of culture.

The event was followed by the presentation of the books.