Baku to host theater festival

By Laman Ismayilova

The Baku Children's and Youth Theater will hold the 5th Sozun Nizami Festival (Words Order) as part of "One theater, one festival" project.

The festival will be dedicated to the 880th anniversary of Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi.

Within the framework of the festival, actors of the Baku Children's and Youth Theater will stage works by the legendary poet.

The videos will be available on the theater's social network before March 3.

The results of the festival will be announced on the National Theater Day, which is celebrated on March 10.

Baku Children's Theater was established in 2001. The Theater has implemented projects such as "Our Theater Festival I", "Our Theater Festival II", and "The Turkish Peoples Theater".

The theater successfully cooperates with relevant international organizations including International Committee of the Red Cross and the Office of the Council of Europe.

Nearly 70 child specialists work at the theater. To date, the theater has created about 100 artistic performances.

In November 2009, a theater studio for children with special needs in Baku Children's Theater was established.

The studio performed within the framework of the 4th National Festival of Contemporary Performances of Children's and Youth with Disabilities which was held in Azerbaijan and at the 2nd International Youth Festival for People with Disabilities in Moscow, where it was awarded a diploma.