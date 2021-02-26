Azerbaijani, Turkish, Russian singers perform song about mothers

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Turkish singer Adil Karaca has released a music video "My mother", filmed with participation of Azerbaijani,Turkish and Russian pop stars.

The project brought together Turkish singer Alishan, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Adalat Shukurov, pop singer Zamig Huseynov, TV presenter Afag Ganjali as well as People's Artist of Russia Valeria.

The composition turned out to be very emotional and touching, because for everyone there is no dearest person than mother.

The music was composed by Hatem Tutkus, the author of the lyrics - Orkhan Murvetli.

The video was filmed by Ruslan Aghayev and Murat Aiger, cameraman - Ruslan Aghazade.

