TV series about Muslim Magomayev nominated for prize

TV series about Muslim Magomayev has been nominated for the 9th Prize of the Association of Film and Television Producers.

It will compete for the award in the category "Best Original Music for a TV Series". The award ceremony will take place on March 26. The list of contenders includes 26 projects in 21 nominations.

TV series tells about beautiful love story of Muslim Magomayev and opera singer Tamara Sinyavskaya.

The main roles in TV series were played by Milosh Bikovich and Irina Antonenko. The film cast also included Ksenia Babkina, Svetlana Ustinova, Maria Shalayeva, Nikita Tarasov, Alena Ivchenko, Maxim Lagashkin and others.

The film was directed by Dmitry Tyurin and Roman Prigunov, script writers - Daria Vorotintseva and Nina Shulika. It was shot by the media companies Mediaslovo and Amedia Production.

Famous for his beautiful voice, Muslim Magomayev made great contribution to the Azerbaijani music. His creative activity occupies a special place in the country’s music history.

The idol of millions became famous around the USSR at the age of 19 after a stellar performance at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow. He became known in Europe after a successful performance at the Youth Festival in Helsinki, Finland.

A very important stage in mastering his vocals skills even further was his training in the La Scala Opera Theater in Milan. Muslim's stay in Italy – a country of innumerable art treasures and the home of belcanto – in the 1960s was not only beneficial for his singing, but also affected his inner world.

At the age of 30, Magomayev was one of the youngest recipients of the highest artistic title, People's Artist of the USSR. He also received numerous awards for his contribution to opera and popular music in the Soviet Union.

The legendary singer also wrote songs, film soundtracks and music for theater performances. In addition, he played in films and acted as a host in television and radio broadcasts. He also loved to paint pictures, but called it his hobby.

In his later life, Magomayev struggled with a serious heart condition. In 1998, Magomayev officially ended his musical career and gave only a few performances together with his wife.

One of the greatest singers of the 20th century died of a heart failure in Moscow on October 25, 2008, and was laid to rest in Baku.