Opera stars to perform in Moscow

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous opera singers Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov will take part in the tour of the Mariinsky Theater in Moscow.

The Mariinsky Theater Opera Company and Orchestra will perform under the direction of the People's Artist of Russia Valery Gergiev at the Zaryadye Concert Hall.

The tour will feature operas Wagner's Meistersingers of Nuremberg (Act III), Verdi's Macbeth" and Puccini's Turandot on February 19-21.

The tour will end with Puccini's Turandot with Anna Netrebko in the title role.

In Russia, the opera star will share the same stage with Yusif Eyvazov (Prince Calaf).

Known for his beautiful voice, Yusif Eyvazov is a regular guest at the world’s leading opera houses. His name is included in the book "The Best Tenors of the World".

The unique sound of his voice and his vibrant stage presence allow him to combine an active opera career with numerous concert performances.

The opera singer has appeared on numerous recordings for Deutsche Grammophon including a complete recording of Puccini’s "Manon Lescaut" live from the Salzburg Festival and with his spouse, soprano Anna Netrebko’s on the cross-over album "Romanza".

In 2017, Yusif Eyvazov was awarded the title of People’s Artist of Azerbaijan.

Anna Netrebko is one of the prominent opera singers of Russia in the 21st century.

She has been identified by the journal Musical America as "a genuine superstar for the 21st century" and was named 'Musician of the Year' in 2008.

The Russian operatic soprano was awarded the State Prize of the Russian Federation. Time magazine placed her on its Time 100 list in 2007.

Netrebko was named the best singer in 2017 at the International Opera Awards in London. In July 2017, Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko took the lead in the list of Russian top-earning musicians, according to Forbes Magazine.