Mugham Center expands international ties

Azerbaijan's International Mugham Center is actively expanding international contacts with foreign institutions and cultural organizations.

The Mugham Center has signed an agreement with Federal Directorate of Music and Festival Programs ROSCONCERT, Trend Life reported.

The document was reached within the framework of cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan in the field of culture and art in 2021–2023.

The agreement is aimed at organizing humanitarian and educational projects within the framework of cultural exchange.

Russia and Azerbaijan are linked by long-standing friendly relations in all areas, including in the field of culture.

The agreement signed between the organizations makes a significant contribution to the development of cultural ties. Its main goal is to strengthen intercultural dialogue and expanding the common information and cultural space.

In January, the Mugham Center and Polish Baltic Philharmonic signed a memorandum of cooperation.

The sides agreed on holding joint cultural projects and concerts in post-pandemic period.

Famous for its spectacular concerts, scientific-theoretical and research projects, the International Mugham Center is now switching to online projects, which can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

The Center is currently working on a plan for the development of various cultural events, lectures and online projects aimed at promoting mugham and national music.

Moreover, the Mugham Center has recently signed a memorandum on joint cooperation with Heydar Aliyev Palace.

The document was signed with the aim of developing cooperation and strengthening relations in the field of culture and art, promoting national spiritual values ??and cultural heritage, preparing new joint projects, holding events, festivals and meetings.

A working group will be created for this purpose. All necessary measures will be taken for implementing joint projects as well as work aimed at the creative development of the younger generation.

Over the past years, the Center has successfully implemented multiple cultural projects aimed at promotion of national music: "Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Unforgettable", "Pearls of ethnic music", etc.