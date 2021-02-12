National cultural figures to join Soundscapes Festival in Canada

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's cultural figures will perform at Soundscapes Festival in Canada.

The festival's artistic director, Iranian composer Farshid Samandari invited the chief conductor of the State Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev and People's Artist Ramiz Guliyev to take part in the festival.

Soundscapes Festival will take place in October, uniting musicians from different countries, Trend Life reported.

Farshid Samandari also composed a music piece for tar musician Ramiz Guliyev.

At the festival, Ramiz Guliyev will perform "Concert for Tara and Orchestra" accompanied by the International Peace Orchestra.

The music piece will be presented at the festival's closing ceremony. The orchestra will be conducted by Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

Notably, Ayyub Guliyev is the winner of several competitions, including the International Conducting Competition after B. Lyutoslavckiy in Belostok in 2006 and the International Conducting Competition after D. Mitropoulos in Athens in 2008 and many others.

The Honored Artist of Azerbaijan successfully collaborated with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (United Kingdom), Hamburg Klassik (Germany), Radio France, Lamoure, Elios (France) orchestras, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, Wiener Consilium (Austria), Toscanini Philharmonic (Italy), Kolors Symphony Orchestra (Greece), Sichuan and Kunmin Philharmonic Orchestras (China), Danube Orchestra (Hungary), Russian National Orchestra (RNO), Russian Philharmonic Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia) orchestra (Croatia, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia), Lithuanian National Orchestra,etc.

In 2018, Ayyub Guliyev was appointed as a chief conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. He is also an associate professor at the Baku Music Academy.

In summer, Ayyub Guliyev signed a contract with the music agencies in Serbia, Slovakia and Germany.

Several projects have been already implemented as part of this cooperation. In November, the composer signed a contract with the Dutch company TACT. The company is the global leader in personal artist management of established international artists.

Ramiz Guliyev has successfully performed in Switzerland, Germany, Japan, USA, Canada, Denmark, France, Austria, Israel, England, Turkey, Moldova, Poland, Afghanistan, India, Iran, Iraq and other countries.

The musician collaborated with many well-known orchestras, including the Vienna State Chamber Orchestra, the Wiener Consilium Musicum (Austria), the Parisian Lamure Orchestra (France), the Danube Symphony Orchestra (Hungary), the Bohdan Varhal State Chamber Orchestra ( Slovakia), Ankara State Capella Orchestra (Turkey), Tehran State Orchestra of Folk Instruments (Iran), etc.








