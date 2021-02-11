Culture Ministry announces goals for 2021

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has announced the main goals for 2021 aimed at preserving and enriching the country's culture.

The Culture Ministry intends to transfer the country's material and spiritual heritage to the next generation as well as to promote Azerbaijani culture at international level.

The state policy in this area includes reforms in culture and management system, development and enrichment of culture and creativity, creation of new cultural values, development of creative industries, preservation, restoration and development of cultural heritage, return of culture to Karabakh, restoration of cultural heritage and infrastructure in the territories liberated from occupation, implementation of events and projects at the local and international levels in connection with the "Year of Nizami Ganjavi".

The Ministry's main goals also include strengthening the promotion of Azerbaijani culture in the world, strengthening international cooperation and resolving cultural appeals in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.