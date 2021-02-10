Culture Ministry shows German Lutheran Church in Shamkir

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry has released a short video about German Lutheran Church in Shamkir as part of the "Let's Get to Know Our Christian Heritage" project.

The church was built by Germans in 1909. For 32 years, the building functioned as a church, and then as a House of Culture and Teachers, as well as a local history museum.

The reconstruction work started in May, 2012, and ended in July, 2013. The church covers a total area of 10 hectares.

Earlier, the Culture Ministry released a short video about the Church of St. George in Gakh's Gakhingilov village as part of "Let's Get to Know Our Christian Heritage" project.

The church was built in 1888 with voluntary donations in honor of the Holy Great Martyr George with the support of the Christian Rehabilitation Board in the Caucasus.

The religious site is protected by the Ministry of Culture as a historical monument.

Notably, the project "Let's Get to Know Our Christian Heritage" aims at promotion of the state-protected churches and other Christian shrines in Azerbaijan.

The videos dedicated to the Albanian church in Sheki's Kish village, the Alban-Udi Chotari church in Gabala's Nij village, the 19th Kurmyuk temple in Gakh region, the Albanian church (Three Saints Church) in Sheki as well as the Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral in Baku were also released as part of the project.

