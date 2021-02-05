National Art Museum holds virtual lecture

By Azernews





National Art Museum and Garage Museum of Contemporary Art have hosted a virtual lecture on "Online Inclusion".

The lecture discussed new opportunities for people with disabilities to get involved in art, Trend Life reported.

Some programs have proven to be more in demand online, especially Zoom platform. Although at the same time the translation into sign language was lost (since Zoom by default shows one speaking window when showing the screen), there was a way out - digital specialists were connected to the programs in parallel through additional programs OBS or vMix.

This way of communicating with the audience made the programs more geographically unrelated and expanded the geography of each project.

Now you can work online with boarding schools and rehabilitation centers. A free sign language course was also organized for everyone along with the one of the largest studies of RSL (Russian Sign Language).

Thanks to the capabilities of Zoom, the number of subscribers to the museum's social networks has doubled in a short period of time due to remote access to its programs.

One example online course is the "Say It Differently"course, which aims to expand your vocabulary and develop descriptive skills as well as "Cinema Club" - joint viewing of video clips and their subsequent discussion.

Guided tours of public spaces and the museum for boarding school residents were carried out as well.

Separate events were developed for visually impaired people, including a series of podcasts about perfumery, discussion club on Zoom platform, etc.

Summing up the results of the meeting, most likely the museum will continue to operate in online format. Many lecturers and speakers themselves prefer to stay online and find it a more convenient way to interact.

Founded in 1937, National Art Museum consists of two buildings standing next to each other. Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum. Moreover, about 12,000 items are kept in storage.

Art connoisseurs have a chance to enjoy the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Art works of Italian, French, German and Polish painters are displayed at the museum.

The second edifice built in 1885 houses Eastern art, is represented particularly by Persian, Turkish, Chinese and Japanese art.

Russian art is represented by paintings of Karl Briullov, Alexey Venetsianov, Vasily Vereshchagin, Isaac Levitan, Vladimir Makovsky, Valentin Serov, Vladimir Borovikovsky, Vasily Tropinin, Konstantin Korovin and Ivan Shishkin. There are also restored samples of Russian avant-garde.

The works of Azerbaijani artists such as Mir Mohsun Navvab, Bahruz Kangarli, Tahir Salahov, Azim Azimzade, Salam Salamzade, Vidadi Narimanbeyov,Mikail Abdullayev, Togrul Narimanbeyov and sculptor Omar Eldarov are also kept in the museum halls.