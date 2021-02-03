National film awarded in Chile

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A short film "Beyond the Wall" has been awarded at South Films and Arts Academy Festival (SFAAF) in Chile.

The film won prize in the category "Best Musical Short Film".

SFAAF is a festival of the arts, which includes cinema, music video, web series, theater, music, advertising, photography, among others. The winning films are screened at the end of the month.

Shot by Azer Aghalarov, "Beyond the Wall" tells about the artist's spiritual journey through loneliness and musical-poetic hypostasis of love.

The film is based on a script written by Azer Aghalarov and poetess Leyla Begim-Jafarova. Memories of the main character are reflected in symbolism of poetry and surrealism of art.

The shootings took place over three days. The film was edited by Firdovsi Nabiyev.

Notably, "Beyond the Wall" recently won a prize at Monkey Bread Tree Film Awards in London. The film was awarded in "Best Editing" category.

The Monkey Bread Tree Film Awards is an awards body dedicated to independent film.

The festival's main competition is divided into budget groupings split across various media forms: short films, feature films, web-series and scriptwriting competition.